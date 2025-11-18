Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $478.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.