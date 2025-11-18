Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.50 to $47.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,561.97. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.3%

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

