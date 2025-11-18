Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.37 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average is $152.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

