Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.51 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.36.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,259.40. The trade was a 60.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,511.88. This represents a 48.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,261 shares of company stock valued at $34,210,708. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $297.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.91. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

