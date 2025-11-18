Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.70 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $163.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 1.16. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $180.54.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Melius began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

