Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of W.P. Carey worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 0.6% during the second quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

NYSE:WPC opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 220.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

