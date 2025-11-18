Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,924,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 514,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,127,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $386,364,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,214,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,646,000 after acquiring an additional 299,308 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

