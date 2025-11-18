Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $41.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

