Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.1% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $179.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 81.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Hershey from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,698.88. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.