Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 93.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 540.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $589.44 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $690.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.