Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,183,000 after buying an additional 663,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $20,361,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Xylem by 26.5% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE XYL opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.17. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

