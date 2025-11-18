Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,488 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.86 and a 200-day moving average of $217.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair lowered lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp downgraded lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.68.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

