Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,543 Shares of Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.19% of Black Hills worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 2,477.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 107.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $3,333,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.5%

Black Hills stock opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.The firm had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In other news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,025,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,704.70. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Black Hills from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

