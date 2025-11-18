Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,891 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of UAL opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $90.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.