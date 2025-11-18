Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,397 Shares of American States Water Company $AWR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.20% of American States Water worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 145.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 62.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. American States Water Company has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.79 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $40,075.20. Following the sale, the director owned 39,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,105.50. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on American States Water

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.