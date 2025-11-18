Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 30,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.