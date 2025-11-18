Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Carnival were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

