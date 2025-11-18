Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.