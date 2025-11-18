Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480,835 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4,775.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $92,717,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 178.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after buying an additional 973,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
General Mills Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $67.40.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Mills Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
