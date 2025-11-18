Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Nucor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 51.4% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $158.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,133 shares of company stock worth $3,624,149. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.