Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 9,043 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Vipshop worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 17.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,294 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vipshop by 12,654.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,151,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after buying an additional 1,142,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,983 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,009,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,342,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

