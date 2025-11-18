Comparing Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT)

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NextNRG and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNRG -89.67% N/A -276.99% Crescent Energy 0.67% 13.35% 4.82%

Volatility & Risk

NextNRG has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

10.6% of NextNRG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 81.7% of NextNRG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextNRG and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNRG 1 1 1 1 2.50 Crescent Energy 2 2 7 2 2.69

NextNRG currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 287.32%. Crescent Energy has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.96%. Given NextNRG’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NextNRG is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextNRG and Crescent Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNRG $27.77 million 6.42 -$16.19 million ($3.85) -0.37 Crescent Energy $3.59 billion 0.63 -$114.61 million ($0.15) -59.10

NextNRG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextNRG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats NextNRG on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNRG

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

