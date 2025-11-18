Comparing Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Skillz”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.10 -$16.64 million ($34.82) -0.04 Skillz $95.47 million 0.96 -$46.79 million ($4.14) -1.44

Super League Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Super League Enterprise and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 1 0 2 0 2.33 Skillz 1 0 1 0 2.00

Super League Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,351.61%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.26%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Skillz.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -130.97% -1,169.11% -151.73% Skillz -69.44% -43.98% -20.33%

Summary

Skillz beats Super League Enterprise on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise



Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Skillz



Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

