Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th.

Concentrix stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 3.25%.Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.110-11.230 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.03 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 286,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,048,361.83. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $169,410 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Concentrix by 6,011.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 532.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Concentrix by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

