CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

CNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CONMED from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CONMED from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CONMED from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,859 shares in the company, valued at $795,253.68. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 46.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 390,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 124,050 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 41.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,237,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,747,000 after acquiring an additional 360,336 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. CONMED has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.76 million. CONMED had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

