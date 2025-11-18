Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 223,995 Shares of Clarivate PLC $CLVT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,995 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 156.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 688.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 1,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,247,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,208.30. The trade was a 185.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,000. This trade represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 2,285,000 shares of company stock worth $7,688,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.20 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.90.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.43. Clarivate PLC has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $623.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.35 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 15.83%.The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Clarivate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

