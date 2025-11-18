Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,286,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $908,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $4,034,000.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of TIGO opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.50 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TIGO

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.