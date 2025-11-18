Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDW. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tidewater by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Dnb Nor Markets lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

NYSE TDW opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $341.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Tidewater has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

