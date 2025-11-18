Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,452 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

