Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 339.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $126,448.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,393.28. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 28,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $5,116,803.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,206,681.51. This represents a 33.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,034 shares of company stock worth $5,423,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $177.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $193.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

