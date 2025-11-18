Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. $DH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,894 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Definitive Healthcare worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 2,456.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,640 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 70.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 519.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 187,780 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 32.5% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price objective on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $370.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.68.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 77.88%. Definitive Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.240 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

