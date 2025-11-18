Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in American States Water Company $AWR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 204.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth about $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in American States Water by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWR opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. American States Water Company has a 1-year low of $69.45 and a 1-year high of $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.79 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.47%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.50.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $40,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,105.50. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

