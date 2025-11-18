Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.08 Million in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 101.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRGO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,729.90. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abigail Lennox bought 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $28,124.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,124.55. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 10,243 shares of company stock valued at $170,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.42. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Perrigo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -305.26%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

