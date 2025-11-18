Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.41 Million in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 106.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 4,200.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 121.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $227.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.70. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.00 and a 12 month high of $388.14.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WING shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

