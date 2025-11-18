Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Onespan Inc $OSPN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Onespan worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Onespan by 49.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 55.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 201,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Onespan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Onespan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Onespan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $598,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 83,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,805.48. This trade represents a 148.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Onespan in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Onespan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Onespan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onespan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Onespan Stock Down 5.0%

OSPN opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.33. Onespan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.18 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 24.90%. Onespan has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Onespan’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Onespan

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

