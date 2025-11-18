Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 69,464 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBY opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Joby Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 32,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $541,725.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,069.86. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $86,397.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 156,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,433.76. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,657,424 shares of company stock worth $25,068,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

