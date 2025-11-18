Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of NCR Voyix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NCR Voyix by 2,835.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 375.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 225.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VYX. Zacks Research lowered shares of NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings cut NCR Voyix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NCR Voyix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

NCR Voyix stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. NCR Voyix Corporation has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $15.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

