Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 10,702 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Pathward Financial worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 647.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $822,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 25,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,840.25. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $204,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,737.41. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 3.5%

CASH opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 22.45%.Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

