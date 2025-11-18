Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the first quarter worth $239,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Gulfport Energy

In other news, Director David D. Wolf sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $320,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $938,224.74. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,692.16. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,760 shares of company stock worth $978,140. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Gulfport Energy Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE GPOR opened at $209.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.62. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $215.57.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

