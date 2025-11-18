Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 61,450 Shares of Matthews International Corporation $MATW

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,450 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Matthews International worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,248,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after buying an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,000,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 455,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Matthews International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Matthews International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Matthews International stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $749.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. Matthews International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.66 million for the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

