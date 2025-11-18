Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,187 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,558,000 after purchasing an additional 245,739 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $87,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $665,522,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $377.11 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $374.53 and a 1-year high of $503.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 148,128 shares of company stock worth $70,431,641 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.