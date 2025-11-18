Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 95,115 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,254 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 95,115 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in eBay by 4.6% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $791,714,000 after acquiring an additional 510,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $674,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,441,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $571,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in eBay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $481,525,000 after buying an additional 300,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $417,021,000 after buying an additional 322,910 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $2,878,769.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,367.48. The trade was a 92.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,568. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on eBay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

