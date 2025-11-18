Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 985.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 30,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 71,008 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $151.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

