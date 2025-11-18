Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 1,765.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of ESNT opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 55.63%.The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $158,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,700.45. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 243,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,495. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,460 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

