Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,291 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 103.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

LHX stock opened at $288.15 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $308.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.46 and its 200 day moving average is $267.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

