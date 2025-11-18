Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $112.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

