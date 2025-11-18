Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 94,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 602,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $95,123,000 after buying an additional 41,715 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after buying an additional 59,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

