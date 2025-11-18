Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.4286.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.3%

CTRA opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 551,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 124,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 36.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 155,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 41,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

