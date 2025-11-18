Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,151,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $285.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $293.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

