DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

